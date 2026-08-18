Shane Baz And Orioles Square Off Against Yankees On Aug. 18

Baz is 4-12 with a 4.00 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 139 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw three innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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