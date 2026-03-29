Shane Baz And Orioles Square Off Against Twins On March 29

Baz went 10-12 with a 4.87 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 166 1/3 innings pitched last year.

The Twins averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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