Shane Baz And Orioles Square Off Against Twins On March 29
Shane Baz will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Baz has -112 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Baz went 10-12 with a 4.87 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 166 1/3 innings pitched last year.
The Twins averaged 4.2 runs per game last year, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.