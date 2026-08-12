Shane Baz And Orioles Face Twins On Aug. 12

Baz is 4-11 with a 3.76 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw eight innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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