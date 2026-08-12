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Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Face Twins On Aug. 12

Shane Baz will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Baz has -128 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Baz is 4-11 with a 3.76 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Saturday when he threw eight innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.7 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

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