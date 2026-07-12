Shane Baz And Orioles Square Off Against Royals On July 12

Baz is 4-9 with a 4.21 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, collecting 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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