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Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Play Red Sox On July 20

Shane Baz will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Monday, July 20 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Baz has +122 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Baz is 4-9 with a 4.19 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday, July 12 when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

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