Shane Baz And Orioles Play Red Sox On July 20

Baz is 4-9 with a 4.19 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday, July 12 when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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