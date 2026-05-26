Shane Baz And Orioles Face Rays On May 26

Baz is 1-5 with a 4.87 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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