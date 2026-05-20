Shane Baz And Orioles Play Rays On May 20

Baz is 1-5 with a 5.26 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.