Shane Baz And Orioles Play Rays On May 20
Shane Baz will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Wednesday, May 20 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Baz has -114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Baz is 1-5 with a 5.26 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed seven innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
The Rays are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.