FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Face Rangers On Aug. 8

Shane Baz will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Saturday, Aug. 8 at 7:15 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Baz is 4-11 with a 3.76 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw eight innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News