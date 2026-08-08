Shane Baz And Orioles Face Rangers On Aug. 8

Baz is 4-11 with a 3.76 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 136 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw eight innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.