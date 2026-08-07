Shane Baz And Orioles Face Rangers On Aug. 7

Baz is 4-10 with a 3.86 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 128 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.