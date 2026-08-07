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Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Face Rangers On Aug. 7

Shane Baz will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Baz has +124 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Baz is 4-10 with a 3.86 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 128 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.

The Rangers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

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