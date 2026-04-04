Shane Baz And Orioles Play Pirates On April 4
Shane Baz will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Saturday, April 4 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Baz has -130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Baz is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings pitched.
The Pirates are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.