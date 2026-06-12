Shane Baz And Orioles Play Padres On June 12

Baz is 3-6 with a 4.09 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Padres are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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