Shane Baz And Orioles Play Padres On June 12
Shane Baz will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the San Diego Padres at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, June 12 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Baz has +128 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Baz is 3-6 with a 4.09 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Sunday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
The Padres are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.