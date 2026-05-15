Shane Baz And Orioles Square Off Against Nationals On May 15

Baz is 1-4 with a 5.48 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, collecting 3.2 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.