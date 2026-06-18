Shane Baz And Orioles Face Mariners On June 18

Baz is 4-6 with a 4.06 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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