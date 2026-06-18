Shane Baz And Orioles Take On Mariners On June 17

Baz is 4-6 with a 4.06 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.