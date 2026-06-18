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Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Take On Mariners On June 17

Shane Baz will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 9:40 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Baz is 4-6 with a 4.06 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

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