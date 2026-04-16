FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Play Guardians On April 16

Shane Baz will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Thursday, April 16 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Baz has +130 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Baz is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News