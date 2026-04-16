Shane Baz And Orioles Play Guardians On April 16

Baz is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The Guardians are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, collecting 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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