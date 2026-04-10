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Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Take On Giants On April 10

Shane Baz will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the San Francisco Giants at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, April 10 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Baz has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Baz is 0-0 with a 4.09 ERA and nine strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

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