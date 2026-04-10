Shane Baz And Orioles Take On Giants On April 10

Baz is 0-0 with a 4.09 ERA and nine strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Giants are averaging 3.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.2 extra base hits and 0.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.