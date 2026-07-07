Shane Baz And Orioles Square Off Against Cubs On July 7

Baz is 4-8 with a 4.19 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday, June 29 when he threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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