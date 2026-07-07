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Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Square Off Against Cubs On July 7

Shane Baz will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Chicago Cubs at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Baz has +110 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Baz is 4-8 with a 4.19 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday, June 29 when he threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

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