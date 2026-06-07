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Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Face Blue Jays On June 7

Shane Baz will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Baz has +136 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Baz is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

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