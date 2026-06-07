Shane Baz And Orioles Face Blue Jays On June 7

Baz is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when he tossed seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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