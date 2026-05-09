Shane Baz And Orioles Take On Athletics On May 9

Baz is 1-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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