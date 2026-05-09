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Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles

Shane Baz

Baltimore Orioles • #34 SP

Shane Baz And Orioles Take On Athletics On May 9

Shane Baz will get the start for his Baltimore Orioles against the Athletics at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, May 9 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Baz has -160 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Baz is 1-3 with a 4.99 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Monday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Shane Baz

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