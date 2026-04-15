Seth Lugo And Royals Face Tigers On April 15

Lugo is 1-1 with a 1.53 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Thursday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.6 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.