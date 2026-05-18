Seth Lugo And Royals Face Red Sox On May 18

Lugo is 1-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

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