Seth Lugo And Royals Face Red Sox On May 18
Seth Lugo will get the start for the Kansas City Royals against the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, May 18 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Lugo has -122 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Lugo is 1-3 with a 3.76 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.