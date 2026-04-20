Seth Lugo And Royals Take On Orioles On April 20

Lugo is 1-1 with a 1.48 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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