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Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo

Kansas City Royals • #67 SP

Seth Lugo And Royals Take On Orioles On April 20

Seth Lugo will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, on Monday, April 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Lugo has +100 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Lugo is 1-1 with a 1.48 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seth Lugo

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