FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals

Seth Lugo

Kansas City Royals • #67 SP

Seth Lugo And Royals Face Mariners On May 2

Seth Lugo will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, May 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Lugo has +102 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Lugo is 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 14 hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seth Lugo

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Kansas City RoyalsRecent Kansas City Royals Player News

View All Kansas City Royals Player News