Seth Lugo And Royals Face Mariners On May 2

Lugo is 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 14 hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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