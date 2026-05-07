Seth Lugo And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On May 7

Lugo is 1-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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