Seth Lugo And Royals Square Off Against Guardians On May 7
Seth Lugo will get the start for his Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium, on Thursday, May 7 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Lugo has -112 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Lugo is 1-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.