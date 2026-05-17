Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On White Sox On May 17

Suzuki is hitting for a .263 BA, .371 OBP and .475 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 21 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde (0-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.