Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On White Sox On May 17
Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will face the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Suzuki is hitting for a .263 BA, .371 OBP and .475 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .846 and he has scored 21 runs. In 140 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the White Sox.
Erick Fedde (0-4 with a 3.77 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.