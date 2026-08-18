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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On White Sox On Aug. 18

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .273 BA, .363 OBP and .491 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .854, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 71 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs and driven in 74 runs (18th in MLB). In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Bryan Hudson makes the start for the White Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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