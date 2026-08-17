Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face White Sox On Aug. 17

Suzuki is hitting for a .273 BA, .362 OBP and .486 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .849, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 69 runs. In 469 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs and driven in 73 runs (18th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 with a double against the Cardinals.

Luis Castillo (4-9 with a 4.96 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.