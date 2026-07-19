Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Twins On July 19

Suzuki is hitting for a .272 BA, .352 OBP and .466 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 49 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Zebby Matthews (4-6) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.57 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.