Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Twins On July 18

Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .349 OBP and .466 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 48 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.59 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

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