Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Twins On July 17

Suzuki is hitting for a .268 BA, .347 OBP and .464 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 47 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his most recent action (on July 12 against the Reds) he went 1 for 5.

The Twins are sending Bailey Ober (6-3) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 51 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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