Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Tigers On July 22

Suzuki is hitting for a .270 BA, .360 OBP and .472 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 53 runs. In 367 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3 with two RBIs) against the Tigers.

Keider Montero makes the start for the Tigers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.22 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 100 2/3 innings pitched.

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