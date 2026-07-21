Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Tigers On July 21

Suzuki is hitting for a .273 BA, .357 OBP and .476 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .834 and he has scored 52 runs. In 361 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Tigers.

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Tigers, his 20th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.10 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

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