Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Tigers On July 20

Suzuki is hitting for a .273 BA, .357 OBP and .469 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 51 runs. In 356 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 48 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Twins.

The Tigers are sending Jack Flaherty (3-8) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.48 ERA and 98 strikeouts through 82 1/3 innings pitched.

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