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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Royals On Aug. 9

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .361 OBP and .470 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 63 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 66 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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