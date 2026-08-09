Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Royals On Aug. 9

Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .361 OBP and .470 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 63 runs. In 443 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 66 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Randy Dobnak makes the start for the Royals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 1.16 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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