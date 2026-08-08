Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Royals On Aug. 8

Suzuki is hitting for a .272 BA, .364 OBP and .475 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .839, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 439 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 66 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with two RBIs) in his last game against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (4-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.