Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Royals On Aug. 7

Suzuki is hitting for a .270 BA, .364 OBP and .476 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 63 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 64 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Daniel Lynch gets the call to start for the Royals, his first of the season.

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