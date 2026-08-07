Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Royals On Aug. 7
Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 7 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Suzuki is hitting for a .270 BA, .364 OBP and .476 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .840 and he has scored 63 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 64 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.
Daniel Lynch gets the call to start for the Royals, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.