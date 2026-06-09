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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Rockies On June 9

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, June 9 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .247 BA, .336 OBP and .416 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 29 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 21 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Tomoyuki Sugano (5-4) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.98 ERA in 63 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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