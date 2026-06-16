Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Rockies On June 16

Suzuki is hitting for a .251 BA, .340 OBP and .427 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 32 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.

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