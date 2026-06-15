Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Rockies On June 15

Suzuki is hitting for a .255 BA, .339 OBP and .433 SLG with a 26.3% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 31 runs. In 236 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Giants.

Michael Lorenzen (2-8 with a 7.54 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.