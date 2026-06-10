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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Rockies On June 10

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, June 10 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .247 BA, .335 OBP and .412 SLG with a 24.9% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .747 and he has scored 29 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (2-8) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 14th start of the season. He's put together an 8.01 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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