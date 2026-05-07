Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Reds On May 7

Suzuki is hitting for a .303 BA, .406 OBP and .539 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .945 and he has scored 17 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.