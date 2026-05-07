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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Reds On May 7

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, May 7 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .303 BA, .406 OBP and .539 SLG with a 22.6% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .945 and he has scored 17 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.

Rhett Lowder makes the start for the Reds, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.09 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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