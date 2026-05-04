Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Reds On May 4

Suzuki is hitting for a .308 BA, .402 OBP and .526 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .928 and he has scored 15 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 10 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Chase Petty will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.