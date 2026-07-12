Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Reds On July 12
Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Sunday, July 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .349 OBP and .468 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 46 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Andrew Abbott (5-5) takes the mound for the Reds in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.92 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.