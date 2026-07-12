Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Reds On July 12

Suzuki is hitting for a .269 BA, .349 OBP and .468 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 10.4% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 46 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 48 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (5-5) takes the mound for the Reds in his 20th start of the season. He has a 3.92 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

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