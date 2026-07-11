Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Reds On July 11

Suzuki is hitting for a .270 BA, .348 OBP and .471 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .819 and he has scored 45 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 47 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo (3-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season.

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