Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Reds On July 10

Suzuki is hitting for a .266 BA, .347 OBP and .467 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 45 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Orioles.

Hunter Greene (0-1) pitches for the Reds to make his second start of the season.

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