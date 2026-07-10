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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Reds On July 10

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, July 10 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .266 BA, .347 OBP and .467 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 45 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 47 runs. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Orioles.

Hunter Greene (0-1) pitches for the Reds to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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