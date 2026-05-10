Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Rangers On May 10

Suzuki is hitting for a .305 BA, .417 OBP and .558 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .975 and he has scored 19 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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