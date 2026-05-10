Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Face Rangers On May 10
Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, May 10 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Suzuki is hitting for a .305 BA, .417 OBP and .558 SLG with a 21.7% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .975 and he has scored 19 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.