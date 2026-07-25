Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Pirates On July 25

Suzuki is hitting for a .267 BA, .356 OBP and .472 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 54 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 54 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Paul Skenes (9-8) to make his 22nd start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-8 with a 3.43 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 115 1/3 innings pitched.

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