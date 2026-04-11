Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Play Pirates On April 11
Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field, on Saturday, April 11 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Suzuki had a .245 BA, .326 OBP and .478 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .804 and he scored 75 runs. In 651 plate appearances, he hit 32 home runs (17th in MLB) and drove in 103 runs (11th in MLB). He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Braxton Ashcraft (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his third this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.