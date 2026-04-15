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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Take On Phillies On April 15

Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki had a .245 BA, .326 OBP and .478 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .804 and he scored 75 runs. In 651 plate appearances, he hit 32 home runs (17th in MLB) and drove in 103 runs (11th in MLB). In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo (1-2 with a 6.23 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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