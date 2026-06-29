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Seiya Suzuki
Chicago Cubs

Seiya Suzuki

Chicago Cubs • #27 RF

Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Padres On June 29

Seiya Suzuki and his Chicago Cubs will square off against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, on Monday, June 29 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Suzuki has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Suzuki is hitting for a .262 BA, .349 OBP and .444 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 38 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 with two RBIs against the Brewers.

The Padres have not named a starter.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Seiya Suzuki

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