Seiya Suzuki And Cubs Square Off Against Padres On June 29

Suzuki is hitting for a .262 BA, .349 OBP and .444 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 38 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 with two RBIs against the Brewers.

The Padres have not named a starter.

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